'An unpleasant situation' - Juventus offer update on Paul Pogba's failed drug test amid contract termination talk

Juventus' sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has hinted that the club could terminate Paul Pogba's contract following a testosterone doping ban.

The French midfielder is currently serving a provisional ban following a failed drugs test that showed elevated levels of testosterone after Juventus' Serie A clash against Udinese last month.

The outcome of a second test of the sample provided is pending but if the result shows that he did take the banned substance, his journey with Juventus could come to an abrupt end.

While sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli did not give away whether the club are planning to part ways with Pogba, he hinted that depending on the result of the test, they would discuss the future of the player with his representative.

Speaking to DAZN, Giuntoli said, "It is an unpleasant situation, but the lads are in good shape and we are confident going into the game. I repeat, it is an unpleasant situation, we’ll wait for the counter-analysis tests and then decide along with the player’s agent what to do."

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United last summer on a four-year contract and currently earns €10 million-per-year (£9m/$11m) at the Italian club.

According to La Repubblica, Bianconeri have already prepared a list of players who could replace Pogba, with Arsenal's Thomas Partey featuring in their shortlist.