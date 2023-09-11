A lengthy ban looms! Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been accused of failing anti-doping test

Paul Pogba reportedly tested positive for testosterone after Juventus' clash with Udinese in Serie A, and now has three days to respond to the charge.

Per Corriere della Sera in Italy, Pogba tested positive for the banned substance during an anti-doping test after the fixture.

It is commonplace in most elite leagues in Europe for anti-doping tests to take place after each match.

Pogba actually played against Bologna and Empoli before the France international's test was allegedly confirmed to maintain traces of testosterone.

The former Manchester United midfielder has three days in which to respond to the charge, and must produce a counter-analysis of the result.

Per journalist Colin Millar, if Pogba is found guilty, bans for doping in Serie A can carry suspensions from playing lasting between two and four years, leaving the 30-year-old in significant trouble.

It would mark the latest chapter in what has been a tumultuous few years for the Frenchman.

Pogba had claimed earlier this week that he contemplated retirement amid an alleged extortion plot against him, also involving his brother, Mathias.

He has also struggled for fitness and has made just 12 appearances for Juventus since returning to the club from United in 2022.