Juventus enquire about Dutchman who costs €50 million

Juventus are exploring a move for Kenneth Taylor. It will not be easy, because according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica Lazio want at least €50 million for the Dutch midfielder.

Juventus officials spoke with Taylor's representatives this week to discuss a potential transfer. They quickly realised signing the midfielder would be extremely difficult.

Lazio could make a substantial profit on Taylor with a fee of €50 million. The Dutchman joined from Ajax last season for €15 million.

That could be linked to the situation of Teun Koopmeiners. Partly because of Douglas Luiz's return, his place at Juventus is under threat. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are following the developments with interest.

Taylor is under contract at Lazio until the end of the 2029/30 season. According to Transfermarkt, the former Ajax player is currently worth €25 million, half of the amount the Romans are asking for.

On Thursday, the midfielder made the news because coach Gennaro Gattuso sent him away from training. It soon emerged that the two men had spoken and cleared the air.