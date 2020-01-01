Juventus star Dybala 'in the hands of the medics' ahead of Champions League clash with Lyon, admits Sarri

The Argentine attacker has been struggling with a thigh injury but could feature against the French side on Friday

Maurizio Sarri remains unsure if Paulo Dybala will play a role in ’ clash against this week.

The champions are looking to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit when they host the French side in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Friday.

Dybala, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, missed the Bianconeri’s last two league games due to a thigh injury, and is a doubt for the European encounter against Rudi Garcia’s team.

Sarri is hopeful that the Argentine attacker will be able to play a role but is waiting to get the all clear from the medical team.

“He's still in the hands of the medics but we'll see what he can do tomorrow morning,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Then I'll talk to him and the doctors about what he's able to do.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was rested for the final Serie A game of the season, but the coach is ready to bring him back into the team.

“Cristiano is training very well, I saw him score a beautiful goal in training yesterday,” he added. “I think he's approaching this match in the right way.

“We need to do a very great performance, certainly. Lyon have improved a lot and become so solid since moving to three at the back line. They play with a big intensity in midfield.

“With the first leg result, it's a very tough match and we need to approach with calm and focus. It's impossible to play without pressure tomorrow's night but we need sharpness, which is slightly different.”

Sarri’s future at Juventus has been called into question towards the end of the season, but he dismissed suggestions it depends on their Champions League results.

“I think that the club will make their evaluation based on the entire season, so if they've already decided to get a new coach, tomorrow won't make any difference, nor will a victory,” he said.

Juve centre-back Leonardo Bonucci is confident his side will put in a strong display against the outfit.

"We know very well that tomorrow we need to have a very good performance,” he said. “The energy and the adrenaline in the dressing room will be fundamental and I'm convinced that we'll do a good performance.

“We must be focused on ourselves, on our job, and not listen to what is said outside. I think the Juve seen after the lockdown put in some good and solid performances, mixed in with others where concentration levels dropped and we struggled.”