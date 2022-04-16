Juventus debut Brazil-inspired fourth kit for Bologna match

Juventus debuted their colourful fourth kit on Saturday, designed by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra.

The blue, white and gold look has been worn against Bologna in a crucial Serie A game as the Turin club try to make a late dash up the Italian table.

Kobra also created a mural at Juventus' academy in Brazil with a similar colour scheme.

What does Juventus' fourth kit look like?

Champions League warm-up shirt

Last month, the club also drew attention with their new warm-up shirt, which was worn before facing Villarreal in the Champions League.

Juventus' pre-match shirt is hypnotic 🌈 pic.twitter.com/U9yJibikaa — GOAL (@goal) March 16, 2022

