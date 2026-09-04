How to get Juventus vs Atalanta tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Thrilling Serie A football returns to Piedmont as Italian giants Juventus host Gian Piero Gasperini's high-flying Atalanta in a compelling top-four clash at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri faithful will pack out the stands in full voice on Sunday, September 20, 2026, eager to see Igor Tudor's squad claim three vital domestic points early in the 2026/27 campaign.

Juventus supporters will turn the stadium into a wall of black and white, backing La Vecchia Signora as they aim to establish their authority on home turf against a dangerous tactical opponent.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Juventus vs Atalanta tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Allianz Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A kick-off?

Serie A - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Allianz Stadium

How to buy Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches — ranging from general admission seating to premium VIP hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to heavy domestic demand whenever top-four rivals visit Turin, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Juventus Season Ticket Holders ( Abbonati ): Existing season ticket holders retain their reserved seats for all domestic league matches throughout the campaign.

Official Member Presale ( J1897 & Black&White Members ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to official J1897 and Black&White members during exclusive presale windows prior to public release.

General Public Sale ( Vendita Libera ): If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via Juventus' official ticketing portal. However, high-profile fixtures regularly sell out during the member presale window.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Serie A matches at the Allianz Stadium vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and membership tier:

Member & Youth Pricing: Registered club members receive discounted ticket rates during presale windows. Special reduced rates are also offered for Under-14 supporters in selected general admission sections.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Ovest and Tribuna Est ) offer prime central views at higher price tiers, while the goal-end stands ( Curva Sud and Curva Nord ) provide entry-level pricing and classic matchday atmospheres.

Nominative Identification & ID Regulations: In strict compliance with Italian security laws, all match tickets are nominative (printed with the spectator's full legal name). Fans must present valid physical photo ID (passport or national ID card) matching the name on the ticket at stadium entry gates.

Digital Mobile Pass: All match tickets are issued digitally and managed through the official Allianz Stadium App or smartphone digital wallets.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Allianz Stadium, visiting Atalanta supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti - Nord Est Corner).

Away section ticket prices for Serie A fixtures typically range between €30 and €50 at face value.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered cardholders (Dea Card / Atalanta Card) who meet regional security criteria established by local authorities. Away section allocations are strictly regulated and do not reach open public sale.

Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A: Everything you need to know

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