How to get Juventus vs AC Milan tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

This historic Serie A rivalry always produces jaw-dropping moments, and you could be at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to watch it live.

Juventus faithful will be hoping for a commanding performance when they return home on Sunday, September 6, 2026, for their marquee Serie A clash of the campaign against AC Milan.

Fans will pack into the Allianz Stadium in high spirits, eager to watch two of Italian football's grandest institutions battle for domestic supremacy early in the 2026/27 season.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Juventus vs AC Milan tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Allianz Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A kick-off?

Juventus vs AC Milan kicks off at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, with the exact time confirmed in the match details below.

Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

How to buy Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches — from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages — managed through official club sales phases and authorized primary or resale ticketing partners.

Due to massive global demand and strict stadium access regulations, Juventus allocates tickets through a structured phase system:

Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.

Paid Official Club Members (J1897 & Black&White Membership): Priority access goes to official members. J1897 members receive first access during presale windows, followed by Black&White Membership cardholders.

Extra Season Ticket Holders & Member Friends: Secondary priority phases allow members to secure additional seats for fellow supporters prior to general public availability.

General Sale: If a match does not sell out during member priority windows, remaining tickets open to the general public. However, marquee fixtures against major rivals like AC Milan routinely sell out during earlier phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for last-minute availability or sold-out sections, supporters can also source tickets via secondary platforms, like L iveFootballTickets .

How much do Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A tickets cost?

The cost of a Serie A ticket for the 2026/27 season varies depending on seating location, fixture category, and availability:

Age & Concession Tiers: Juventus offers tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (Under-16 / Under-30), and Senior categories in designated stadium sectors.

Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category 1 / Category A). Marquee matchups against historic rivals like AC Milan fall into the highest pricing tier, commanding premium face-value rates.

Seat Location: Central longside stands (Tribuna Est and Tribuna Ovest) carry premium pricing, while upper tiers and goal-end stands (Curva Sud / Curva Nord) offer more budget-friendly options.

Official Membership & Fan Card Requirements: To purchase home tickets during presale windows or for high-security fixtures, spectators may be required to hold an active Juventus Membership or a Juventus Card (Tessera del Tifoso).

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Allianz Stadium, visiting supporters are seated in the dedicated away sector (Settore Ospiti).

While Serie A does not enforce a single uniform price cap identical to the Premier League, away sector tickets are typically priced reasonably (often between €30 and €50). However, away tickets are among the hardest to acquire: allocations are strictly limited and sold exclusively to supporters holding an official AC Milan fidelity card (Tessera del Tifoso). Away section allocations virtually never reach open public sale.

Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs AC Milan Form

Juventus have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Inter in a pre-season friendly. In Serie A, they have made a perfect start, beating Frosinone 1-0 away and then defeating Parma 2-0 at home on August 29. Across those five matches, Juventus scored six goals and conceded three.

Milan's recent record is similarly strong, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. The solitary loss came against Chelsea in pre-season, while their competitive form has been excellent: wins over Manchester United, Torino, and Venezia bookend a period in which they scored ten goals and conceded four. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Venezia on August 28.

Juventus vs AC Milan: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless, with AC Milan hosting Juventus in Serie A on April 26, 2026. That result continued a pattern of low-scoring encounters: three of the last five head-to-head matches have finished 0-0. Juventus claimed a 2-0 win when the sides met in January 2025, while Milan won 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup earlier that same month. Across the five fixtures, Juventus hold two wins to Milan's one, with two draws.

Juventus vs AC Milan Standings

In the current Serie A table, AC Milan sit third and Juventus are fourth, separated by the narrowest of margins at this early stage of the season.