Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A preview: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs AC Milan: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Juventus and AC Milan will kick-off on 6 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Getty Images

Italian giants clash in Turin

Juventus return to Allianz Stadium to host AC Milan under the Sunday night lights for Matchweek 3 of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Carrying consecutive wins and back-to-back clean sheets into the weekend, the Bianconeri aim to secure another crucial home victory and maintain their early momentum at the top of the table. For AC Milan, a trip west to Turin provides a massive test to build on their own perfect start to the domestic campaign.

Getty Images

The Bianconeri's second-half surge sinks Parma

Juventus enter Sunday after delivering a composed 2–0 victory over Parma at home on Matchday 2 (August 29). Following a scoreless opening period, substitute Nicolás González broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before Teun Koopmeiners sealed all three points in the 88th minute. Combined with their 1–0 away win against Frosinone on opening day, Juventus sit on maximum 6 points with zero goals conceded, demonstrating rock-solid defensive organisation under their backline led by Gleison Bremer.

Getty Images

Ramos leads The Rossoneri's win over Venezia

AC Milan stride into Turin brimming with confidence after securing a 2–0 victory over Venezia at the San Siro on Matchday 2 (August 28). Forward Gonçalo Ramos netted the opening goal in the 69th minute before a late Redouane Halhal own goal sealed the result. Paired with their 2–1 away win over Torino on Matchday 1, AC Milan also boast 6 points from six available, relying on an energetic attacking setup anchored by Luka Modrić and Gonçalo Ramos.

Defensive solidity vs dynamic attack at Allianz Stadium

Historically, battles between these two powerhouse clubs feature immense tactical discipline and high intensity throughout. Juventus’ impenetrable defence will face its toughest challenge yet against Milan's dangerous forward line. With fine margins separating the top contenders early in the Scudetto race, Sunday’s marquee fixture promises a classic Italian duel from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Juventus head into this match without Andrea Cambiaso, who sustained an injury during the win over Parma. Luciano Spalletti has no confirmed probable lineup at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Ruben Amorim reports no injuries or suspensions in the Milan camp ahead of the trip to Turin. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the visitors, with team news to be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Juventus have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing none in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home victory over Parma, and they also claimed a 1-0 win away at Frosinone in their previous Serie A fixture. Across the five matches, the only defeat came against Inter in a pre-season friendly, where they lost 2-1. Juventus scored six goals and conceded three across that five-game stretch.

Milan have also won three of their last five, with one defeat and one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Venezia, and they followed that with a 2-4 away victory against Manchester United in pre-season. The sole defeat in the run was a 3-0 loss to Chelsea in a friendly. Milan scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, played at San Siro in April 2026 in Serie A. The previous encounter, also in Serie A in October 2025, finished goalless at the Allianz Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Juventus have one win, Milan have one win, and three matches have ended level — with the only decisive Serie A result between them a 2-0 Juventus victory in January 2025.