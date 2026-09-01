Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoAC Milan
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams

Assisted by

Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A preview: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs AC Milan
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus
AC Milan

Comprehensive match preview of Juventus vs AC Milan in Serie A. We break down Matchday 2 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Sunday night showdown at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus vs AC Milan: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 3
Allianz Stadium

Juventus and AC Milan will kick-off on 6 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Juventus v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Italian giants clash in Turin

Juventus return to Allianz Stadium to host AC Milan under the Sunday night lights for Matchweek 3 of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Carrying consecutive wins and back-to-back clean sheets into the weekend, the Bianconeri aim to secure another crucial home victory and maintain their early momentum at the top of the table. For AC Milan, a trip west to Turin provides a massive test to build on their own perfect start to the domestic campaign.

Juventus v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

The Bianconeri's second-half surge sinks Parma

Juventus enter Sunday after delivering a composed 2–0 victory over Parma at home on Matchday 2 (August 29). Following a scoreless opening period, substitute Nicolás González broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before Teun Koopmeiners sealed all three points in the 88th minute. Combined with their 1–0 away win against Frosinone on opening day, Juventus sit on maximum 6 points with zero goals conceded, demonstrating rock-solid defensive organisation under their backline led by Gleison Bremer.

AC Milan v Venezia FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Ramos leads The Rossoneri's win over Venezia

AC Milan stride into Turin brimming with confidence after securing a 2–0 victory over Venezia at the San Siro on Matchday 2 (August 28). Forward Gonçalo Ramos netted the opening goal in the 69th minute before a late Redouane Halhal own goal sealed the result. Paired with their 2–1 away win over Torino on Matchday 1, AC Milan also boast 6 points from six available, relying on an energetic attacking setup anchored by Luka Modrić and Gonçalo Ramos.

Defensive solidity vs dynamic attack at Allianz Stadium

Historically, battles between these two powerhouse clubs feature immense tactical discipline and high intensity throughout. Juventus’ impenetrable defence will face its toughest challenge yet against Milan's dangerous forward line. With fine margins separating the top contenders early in the Scudetto race, Sunday’s marquee fixture promises a classic Italian duel from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Formation
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Juventus head into this match without Andrea Cambiaso, who sustained an injury during the win over Parma. Luciano Spalletti has no confirmed probable lineup at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Ruben Amorim reports no injuries or suspensions in the Milan camp ahead of the trip to Turin. No probable lineup has been confirmed for the visitors, with team news to be updated as it becomes available.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

CHE
W0-1
INT
L1-2
PAL
W2-0
FRC
W0-1
PAR
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
MIL

MIL - Form

INT
D1-1
CHE
L3-0
MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus have won three of their last five matches, losing one and drawing none in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home victory over Parma, and they also claimed a 1-0 win away at Frosinone in their previous Serie A fixture. Across the five matches, the only defeat came against Inter in a pre-season friendly, where they lost 2-1. Juventus scored six goals and conceded three across that five-game stretch.

Milan have also won three of their last five, with one defeat and one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Venezia, and they followed that with a 2-4 away victory against Manchester United in pre-season. The sole defeat in the run was a 3-0 loss to Chelsea in a friendly. Milan scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawAC Milan
1
3
1
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Super Cup
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, played at San Siro in April 2026 in Serie A. The previous encounter, also in Serie A in October 2025, finished goalless at the Allianz Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Juventus have one win, Milan have one win, and three matches have ended level — with the only decisive Serie A result between them a 2-0 Juventus victory in January 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
220080+86
W
W
2
InterInterINT
220051+46
W
W
3
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
220041+36
W
W
4
JuventusJuventusJUV
220030+36
W
W
5
AtalantaAtalantaATA
220031+26
W
W
6
LazioLazioLAZ
220020+26
W
W
7
UdineseUdineseUDI
211043+14
W
D
8
ComoComoCOM
211032+14
W
D
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
210131+23
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
210132+13
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
21013303
W
L
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
21011103
L
W
13
LecceLecceLEC
210124-23
L
W
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
200224-20
L
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
200202-20
L
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
200203-30
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
200203-30
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
200237-40
L
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
200204-40
L
L
20
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
200207-70
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google