Young Moroccan striker Yasser Zabiri needed just 21 minutes to steal the spotlight in La Liga. His hat-trick fired Racing Santander to a 3-2 win over Elche in the third round, handing his side their first victory of the season and announcing his arrival on Spanish pitches in emphatic fashion.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the attacking explosion came on Zabiri's first start for Racing, with all three goals arriving in a thrilling first half. It confirmed the potential he had shown with Morocco's under-20 side, whom he steered to the Youth World Cup title in Chile.

The opener came from relentless pressing. Zabiri pounced on a mistake by the Elche goalkeeper, robbed him of the ball and slotted it home. He added the second with a left-footed touch from inside the box after a low cross, then completed the treble with a powerful overhead kick that De Toro could not save.

Racing's new signing did not simply make a striking debut. The hat-trick extended the brilliance he had shown at the under-20 World Cup, where the Marrakech-born forward scored five goals across the tournament. Two of those came in the final against Argentina, driving his country to their first world title at this level.

His goals against Elche laid bare the range in his game. Zabiri drifts outside the penalty area, exploits the spaces behind defenders and hounds his opponents, yet he also finishes ruthlessly inside the box. He leans on his left foot, and his job goes far beyond waiting for the final pass as an out-and-out striker.

Rennes had signed Zabiri last February for 10 million euros. The player then joined Racing Santander on loan without a buy option, chasing more playing minutes and experience in Spanish football.

This flourish drags the Moroccan back into the spotlight after he struggled to nail down regular chances early in France. Perform like this in Spain and the loan could become a pivotal chapter in his career, whether at Racing or back at Rennes.

There was history in the display, too. Zabiri became the first Racing Santander player to score a La Liga hat-trick since Tchité in the 2008-2009 season, quickly writing his name into the club's records and giving his side a huge lift at the start of the campaign.