Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool transfer overhaul after 'very average season'

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will invest in their squad this summer to ensure they recover from their underwhelming performances this season.

Liverpool disappointing this season

Plan on strengthening in transfer window

Klopp says they will bring in new players

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are without a win in their last five matches and sit eighth in the Premier League - 30 points behind leaders Arsenal - and crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage. Their disappointing campaign has prompted calls for the club to spend big in the next transfer window to give them a chance of competing for silverware in 2023-24. Klopp acknowledges that Liverpool have fallen well short of expectations this season, but is confident that they will come back stronger after a summer of big changes.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We play a very average season, we have to do business in the market - we will do it! Spending in football combined with football knowledge will lead to improvement, that’s very likely," he told reporters. "So it’s not rocket science we are talking about. So we have the year we have, but we will be ready to fight again, for whatever. We will see that - you will see that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Anfield side have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but it has been reported that they have deemed the 19-year-old too expensive, meaning rivals Manchester City or Real Madrid could snap him up instead. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has since emerged as the man Liverpool could go after to help improve the squad for next season. Chelsea's Mason Mount has also been named as a possible target for Klopp's team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are hoping to end their winless run on Monday when they take on Leeds in the Premier League.