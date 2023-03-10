Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about his team's transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

Liverpool have already brought in new attackers

Will now turn attention to midfield

Klopp issues update on transfer plans

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have moved to refresh their forward line by bringing in Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo but Klopp has made it clear his new attack will differ from his previous forward line headed by Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is not possible to replicate [Mane, Salah, Firmino] because it was a special relationship," he said. "It worked out very well. Everybody could play to his 100 per cent strength, I would say. The system we found for the boys helped them all, they would see it exactly the same way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are expected to try and strengthen their midfield in the summer, with Jude Bellingham a top target, and Klopp says the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott will not affect the club's transfer plans.

"We know exactly what we need. That didn't change. I wouldn't say when we started our planning in September/October that Stefan was necessarily involved in all of these talks but of course he is now. It would be crazy if not," he said.

"That's how it always was and always will be. We need players. We count on them definitely, of course [for next season]. It's good and there's a lot to come from the boys, both of them, it's good.. That is very, very helpful and pretty much the most important thing but that does not mean we cannot have a look in the summer."

DID YOU KNOW? Salah is now Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, netting 129 times in 205 appearances in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds take on Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.