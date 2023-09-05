Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' with Liverpool's summer transfer window, Jordan Henderson says

Jurgen Klopp is "really happy" with Liverpool's summer transfer window according to former club skipper Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool signed four players

Missed out on Caicedo and Lavia

Henderson claimed Klopp is still happy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds had a busy transfer window as several key players in midfield including Fabinho, Henderson, and James Milner left Anfield and were subsequently replaced by Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mc Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, they missed out on their first-choice targets as Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid, whereas, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia headed to Chelsea.

Yet, Henderson, who left for Al-Ettifaq, claimed that the German manager is happy with the summer business as the club always had a plan to fight contingencies.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I saw Jurgen said a few days ago that he’s really happy with the transfer window and he loves his team. Which tells you the players that left, he probably wanted to go and the players that have come in, he probably wanted to sign," he told The Athletic.

"They’ll have had a plan. It’s not as if they just went last minute, ‘Oh Jordan’s going and Fabinho’s going, Milner’s going’. There’s always a plan, there’s always a strategy, especially with this ownership," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson lavished praise on FSG as he insisted that they "care" for the club and have the "best interests" at heart.

"To be honest, I always felt as though they had the best interests of the club at heart. They never take any money out of the club. They invest it all back in the club — whether that’s with the stadium, training ground, players. But at the same time, they’re clever in what they do with the money," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action against Wolves on September 16 in a Premier League fixture.