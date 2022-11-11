'Sometimes you have to spend' - Jurgen Klopp hints Liverpool could be ready to take transfer risks as investment talk continues

Jurgen Klopp says he is upbeat about the idea of fresh investment at Liverpool, hinting the Reds may soon 'take some risks' in the transfer market.

Reds owners FSG seeking fresh investment

Klopp has contract with club until 2026

Liverpool heavily linked with Bellingham transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? With Reds owners FSG having confirmed they are open to new investors, amid reports the club is officially up for sale, Klopp was asked about the impact such news could have on Liverpool's capacity to compete for top players in the transfer market, such as Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, in the coming months and years.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: “In the structure we had, we were obviously able to spend money, but we always had to look and say ‘what did we earn?’ That was always the situation, it was clear. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Becker] and Virg [Van Dijk], we all know how it happened, we got some money from Barcelona [for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say.

“For me, how we did it so far brought us to where we are. But fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this. Nothing gets cheaper, and not only because of the inflation rate. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy to give all our young kids a chance, and I’m so positive about the impact they will have in the future, but around it you have to, from time to time, thrown in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well, and not 35!

“So yes, from time time, you have to take some risks, and we will see. I have no idea what will happen, but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp has already reiterated his own future to the club, having signed a contract which will keep him on Merseyside until 2026. “The football could be more stable, but the club is incredibly stable," he added. "The stuff we put together in the last years is outstanding, the highest level in all departments. We have a coaching staff who committed long term, a manager who committed long term, so everything is really stable."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in Premier League action this Saturday, hosting Southampton at Anfield (3pm UK time). However, Klopp will not be on the touchline after being handed a touchline ban.