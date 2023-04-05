Jurgen Klopp: I wouldn't be manager of Liverpool if I had a couple of these seasons!

Soham Mukherjee
|
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would not still be Liverpool manager if he "had a couple of these seasons" after seeing his side draw with Chelsea.

  • Liverpool drew 0-0 with Chelsea
  • Currently eighth in Premier League
  • Klopp vows to change fortunes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were fortunate to walk away with a point from Stamford Bridge after another lacklustre display against Chelsea that leaves them down in eighth in the Premier League standings - 29 points behind leaders Arsenal and seven off fourth-placed Tottenham.

Klopp made six changes to the side that got hammered 4-1 by Manchester City last weekend, resting key players like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to spark a reaction, but his experiment fell flat.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the goalless draw, when he was asked if he had been through a season like this before, Klopp replied: "No, thank God. I wouldn't be manager of Liverpool if I had a couple of these seasons. We have to get through it. That's how life is. You have to fight to change your fortunes.

"I didn't expect a team with six changes to play the best game of the season. The boys who came in used their opportunity and showed they were ready."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp chose to focus on the positives from the match, vowing his troops won't "give up" while insisting their performance against Chelsea was a step in the right direction.

"The midfield was well-connected. We had our opportunities up front. It was not spectacular. It was a step," he added.
"That’s what we have to do – make steps. Sometimes smaller steps. We cannot talk about the goals we have if we don't get points. We don't give up, we will fight. We can talk a lot but we have to show. We saw a step in the right direction tonight. Some needed a rest."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jordan Henderson Alisson Liverpool 2022-23Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp Diogo Jota Liverpool 2022-23Getty ImagesMohamed Salah Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After two disappointing results, Liverpool's journey is not going to get easier anytime soon as they face leaders Arsenal next on Sunday.

