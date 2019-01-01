Jurgen Klopp earns Odemwingie's praise after Champions League triumph with Liverpool

The Reds bounced back from last year’s final defeat to lift their sixth Champions League title at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino’s men on Saturday

Former West Bromwich Albion and striker Peter Odemwingie has lauded coach Jurgen Klopp and the entire Reds squad for winning the 2018-19 Uefa trophy.

A first-half effort from Mohamed Salah and a late second-half goal from Divock Origi guided the Reds to a 2-0 win over Hotspur in Saturday’s final at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

The victory secured Klopp’s first European title after losing three finals with Liverpool and .

“Congratulations Liverpool! Logical triumph after years of knocking on the door," Odemwingie tweeted.

"From [goal]keeper to forwards, complete team. Klopp is the man. He knows a good player.”

During his playing career, Odemwingie was a victim of racism on several occasions when he was with Russian outfit .

The 37-year-old likened Saturday’s final game to an atmosphere of how the world would be without racism.

“It’s shame racism is still an issue around the game of football. This final should be the state of the world,” he added.

“Many religions, nations, races doing something amazing together. So obvious diversity is beauty.”