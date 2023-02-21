'An honor' - Julian Araujo reacts to 'dream' Barcelona move from LA Galaxy

Former LA Galaxy right-back has expressed his delight at signing for Barcelona after completing a January move to the Catalan club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Araujo joined Barcelona Atletic for a fee rumoured to be around €4 million. He will train with Barcelona's second team this year before moving up to the full setup next summer. It took a few weeks for Araujo's deal to be sorted after paperwork issues, but he formally signed for Barca this week.

Araujo addressed his dream move in an instagram post.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have been dreaming of a day like this for a long time. I am extremely excited to start a new chapter of my career with such an incredible club, FC Barcelona," Araujo said. "With hard work and focus, anything is possible. It is an honor to be here and I can’t wait to get to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo isn't expected to be an immediate contributor at Barca, but should have the chance to impress manager Xavi in pre-season this summer as the Blaugrana look to address depth issues at right-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARUAJO? For now, Araujo will train and play with Barcelona Atletic. But a shot at the first team isn't too far in the future.

