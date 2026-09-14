The main idea behind this "thought experiment" is said to be giving Julian Nagelsmann's successor and his assistants a chance to get a close look at as many players as possible on the training pitch. The upcoming international break lasts two weeks and Germany have four Nations League matches in that time.

Once the training camp begins at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt am Main, and then during the preparations in Herzogenaurach, the former Borussia Dortmund coach will effectively have a free hand. UEFA's rules only kick in on the evening before each matchday: by exactly 23:59, a binding list of 23 players must be submitted to the continental governing body, including three goalkeepers as a mandatory requirement.

Players outside that 23-man squad cannot feature the following day, but the squad can be changed at will from one match to the next. That means the XXL plan could work.

Klopp's idea is said to be to make sweeping changes to the squad after the second match on 27 September in Augsburg against Greece. Germany then have two more matches before 4 October, against Serbia on 1 October and then the return game against the Greeks.

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How big could Jürgen Klopp's first squad as Germany coach be?

According to matching reports from Sky and Sportschau, a significantly larger training squad is already a done deal, and it could end up being as many as 40 players. The reports add that no final decision has yet been made on how many professionals the new Germany coach will ultimately call up from that group.

"Anyone who gives it everything will have a lot of fun with me," said the new Germany coach at his unveiling in July. He also opened the door to plenty of new faces. "I have an incredible number of ideas. Everyone who is eligible to play for the national team should make an effort. It is a fresh start. Players will get a chance who are not expecting it at all yet."

By his own account, Klopp has 57 outfield players on his first list. He will announce his first squad next Thursday.

Top 10 active Germany internationals (excluding retirements)