"I would assume so," said DFB sporting director Rudi Völler at the "International Coaches' Congress" in Mainz when asked about it, adding: "Jo Kimmich has proved in many internationals that he is a standard-bearer, a great captain. I can't imagine there will be any major change there."

Speaking about Klopp, at whose presentation on Friday Völler had been sitting in the front row, Völler said he is "an incredibly experienced coach", but added that he too "is already noticing the force this role carries. I had that experience too, I did it myself for four years once: It's just not like being with a club team."

Völler defends Nagelsmann against critics: "He did not deserve that"

Völler went on: "You can be at the best clubs in the world, but being national coach at a major association - and Germany still are that - carries enormous weight. And he will also notice, I kept saying this to Julian (Nagelsmann): Whatever decision you make - with the squad selection, the line-up, tactically - there are 80 million people joining the debate. And you can't please everyone."

On Nagelsmann, Klopp's predecessor who stepped down after the World Cup debacle, Völler said some of the criticism had been unfair and too harsh. "He did not deserve that. He is a top character, a top lad, who has a very big coaching career ahead of him, he is still young. I'm sure it won't be long before he is back at a top club. I would bet a great deal on that."





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