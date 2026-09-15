Lothar Matthäus expects Marc ter Stegen to make Jürgen Klopp's first squad for the upcoming international break, he wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

Manuel Neuer is no longer available to Germany. He retired from the national team after the last World Cup, so Klopp must turn to another goalkeeper.

Matthäus believes the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager should pick the Ajax goalkeeper. He even expects him to start.

Germany's record international is certain Klopp will call up Ter Stegen, based on the Ajax goalkeeper's own words after he said he had a good conversation with the newly appointed national coach.

"From his words, I infer that he will be in the squad. I know for sure. If he continues his performances at Ajax like this, then he is certainly a candidate to become the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team," said Matthäus.

Klopp will announce his first squad as Germany national coach on Thursday. Germany then face the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia during the upcoming international period.