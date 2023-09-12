'No hints to the gaffer!' - Jude Bellingham urges Gareth Southgate to give him same role as with Real Madrid after inspirational performance in England win over Scotland

Jude Bellingham has told Gareth Southgate to give him the same freedom he enjoys with Real Madrid after firing England to a 3-1 win over Scotland.

Bellingham starred in win over Scotland

Midfielder wants same freedom he enjoys with Madrid

Twenty-year-old has six goals in six games

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham helped set up goals for Phil Foden and Harry Kane as well as scoring the second in the friendly victory at Hampden Park. The Madrid midfielder admitted to being spurred on to perform after a disappointing display in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine and said he thrived in a freer role against Scotland, which he likened to the position he has been playing for the Spanish giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think today was close to it [his best position]," Bellingham told Channel Four. "The team always comes first. I do my best to try to slot in and do what the gaffer wants from me. Tonight was probably a bit better suited than the weekend [laughs] but, erm, no hints to the gaffer! I really enjoyed playing in that position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life with Real Madrid following his €103 million ($110m) from Borussia Dortmund, scoring five goals in his opening four La Liga games. He is the first player to score as many goals at the start of a season for Los Blancos since Cristiano Ronaldo and he said it was down to the freedom he has been given by Carlo Ancelotti.

"If you look at my performances in Madrid so far, they’re quite complete because I’ve been given freedom by the amazing teammates, coaching staff and manager that I’ve got. They allow me to go all over the pitch – to help in the build-up, to create and to get in the box to finish chanced. I can do all of that pretty well. I can still do a lot better, and that’s what I’m trying to prove to you all," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will next be in action for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad on Sunday.