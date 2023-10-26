Explained: Why viewers in the UK are blocked from watching Jude Bellingham's El Clasico debut as Real Madrid face Barcelona this weekend

Jude Bellingham's El Clasico debut will be missed by UK fans as there is no live coverage of the La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bellingham set to make El Clasico debut

No live broadcast in the UK

La Liga hits out over blackout

WHAT HAPPENED? The match between the two fierce Spanish giants is set to kick off at 3:15 pm UK time. It has been scheduled in the afternoon so that fans in Asia can watch the game. However, the blackout time in the UK, which is from 2:45pm to 5:15pm, means that the match cannot be broadcast live by Viaplay.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The blackout rule was brought into effect back in the 1960s and Premier League clubs have agreed to continue with the existing rule until at least 2029. This has drawn the wrath of Keegan Pierce, La Liga’s UK and Ireland MD, who hit out at the age-old practice.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We’re disappointed that British fans cannot watch El Clasico this weekend due to the UK’s self- imposed Saturday 3pm rule," he said.

“While we fully support measures to promote attendance, we believe the blackout should be limited to the televising of domestic football, not overseas competitions.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham remains a doubt against Barcelona after he felt slight discomfort in the groin area after the Champions League match against Braga. The medical team will carry out further tests on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury which will determine his participation in the Clasico on Saturday.