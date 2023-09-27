Jude Bellingham benched! Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti leaves England star out of line-up for Las Palmas clash

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will not feature in Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up against Las Palmas on Wednesday evening.

Benched for Las Palmas game

Brahim Diaz starts instead

Madrid can top La Liga with win

WHAT HAPPENED? Attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz is set to take Bellingham's spot in the starting XI. The English midfielder had started all seven of Madrid's previous games this season, and played 620 minutes across those fixtures. But he will watch Madrid from the bench on Tuesday, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and the now-fit Vinicius Jr also named among the substitutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid have won five of their six La Liga contests so far, and were on a five-game victorious streak until they lost to Atletico Madrid last weekend. They were handed a boost by arch-rivals Barcelona's draw with Mallorca on Tuesday, and can go one point clear atop La Liga if they get back to winning ways.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After they face Las Palmas, Madrid's attention will turn to a top-of-the-table clash against Girona on Saturday, with Bellingham perhaps being rested with that showdown in mind.