'He's incredibly mature' - Jude Bellingham has already proved himself as an 'absolute asset' to Real Madrid, says Toni Kroos

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old England international has already become the blue-eyed boy for the fans after scoring three goals in his first two league appearances following a mega €103 million (£88m/$110m) move from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Bellingham has proved to be a handful for opposition defenders with his movement in the attacking third and his contribution has ensured that Real Madrid are not struggling for goals despite the departure of talismanic forward Karim Benzema.

Veteran midfielder, Kroos, is delighted with Bellingham's impact and considers him to be an "absolute asset" to the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was indicated in the preparation, where he did really well. He's integrated surprisingly well in such a short time," Kroos said on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen. "I have a very good feeling about him because I think he's incredibly mature for his age - not just mentally, that he's already very far, but also with the way he plays football. He's very, very far, doesn't do hara-kiri things, is always clear in his actions, works, tries to play to his strengths to the full.

"A lot of other people at that age still make a lot of hara-kiri, a lot of technical and tactical mistakes. You don't see that much with him. So far I have to say that he is already an absolute asset to our game. That means something, because we're not a completely blind team. The fact that a 20-year-old enriches us right from the start is a good sign."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It had been reported that Borussia Dortmund players are glad about Bellingham's exit as the midfielder allegedly always wanted to be the centre of attention. However, Kroos does not agree and instead insists that the squad is "quite happy" with his behaviour.

"I can only give you our perspective. And I can say that we are quite happy that he is here. Should that also be the case in Dortmund: all the better. If not, at least they got good money now," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will look to continue with his rich vein of form when Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo in their next La Liga fixture on Friday evening.