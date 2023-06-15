Joselu heroics save Spain! Veteran striker grabs late winner to send La Roja past Italy and into the Nations League final

Spain striker Joselu struck late on to seal a 2-1 victory over Italy and send La Roja into the UEFA Nations League final on Thursday.

Pino opened the scoring for Spain

Immobile pulled one back from the spot

Joselu scored late winner

TELL ME MORE: Spain took the lead inside three minutes, when Yeremi Pino took advantage of a Leonardo Bonucci blunder and finished. But Italy had a swift response, with Ciro Immobile converting from the penalty spot after debutant Robin Le Normand was whistled for an unfortunate handball inside the box.

Italy had the ball in the net for a second time, but VAR intervened to rule Davide Frattesi offside. Chances were relatively few for the rest of proceedings, but Joselu changed things. In the 88th minute, the substitute reacted first to Rodri's deflected shot and poked home to grab a late winner — and send Spain to the Nations League final.

THE MVP: Joselu wasn't really supposed to get a Spain call-up at this stage in his career. The 33-year-old had enjoyed a middling season with a relegated side, and didn't appear to offer much for the national team. But he has now scored in each of his first three appearances for La Roja. And this was the most important of them all. Joselu wasn't granted the start here, but ended up playing hero off the bench. His goal wasn't particularly difficult — just a speculative toe-poke past a helpless goalkeeper. Still, it proved to be enough to open a game that seemed to be going nowhere.

THE BIG LOSER: It's been a rough few months for Roberto Mancini. The manager was perhaps lucky to stay in a job after Italy lost to North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifying playoff almost 15 months ago, and his tenure hasn't improved much since then. The Azzurri have only won seven of their last 13, and look a far cry from the side that won Euro 2020. He will certainly be in charge for the third place playoff this weekend, but Mancini's days after that might be numbered.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Spain will take on Croatia in the final on Sunday, while Italy will face off against the Netherlands in the third place playoff. Euro 2024 qualifiers for both sides will continue in September.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐