'Great coach, great man' - Jose Mourinho backed to continue at Roma by Francesco Totti but club legend open to taking his job in the future

Roma legend Francesco Totti has hailed manager Jose Mourinho as a "great man", but won't rule out going for his job in the future.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Roma legend, who spent his entire career at the Stadio Olimpico, has hailed Mourinho after the club's run to the Europa League final and their sixth-placed finish in Serie A. He has been linked with a potential exit from the club this summer; there was said to be interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, although he now looks almost certain to remain at Roma.

WHAT THEY SAID: Totti said exclusively to GOAL when asked what he thinks of Mourinho: "Great coach, great man, he did a lot. Let's hope he can continue like this."

Totti was also pressed about the prospect of becoming Roma's manager in the future and replied: "I don't know anything. Would I like it? Who wouldn't like to stay at Roma?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho may have been hailed as a "great man" but he has been embroiled in plenty of controversy this season. He has been banned by UEFA for his comments on referee Anthony Taylor after the final, as he waited for him in the car park and called him a "disgrace". Mourinho also wore a microphone for one game in Serie A, as he insisted that match official Daniele Chiffi may be the worst he has ever seen on a football pitch.

WHAT NEXT? Roma now looking ahead to the 2023/24 season and will kick off their pre-season with a clash against Mourinho's old club, Tottenham. Mourinho's contract at Stadio Olimpico is due to expire at the end of their next campaign.