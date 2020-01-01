Jorginho, Tonali, Pogba and Pjanic: How Juventus’ 2020-21 midfield is shaping up

Juve are set to be picky over their transfer targets, with the summer market looking likely to be characterised by swap deals and part-exchanges

are making plans for the 2020-21 season, specifically looking at the heart of their midfield, where there could be both new signings and old faces let go.

Given the timing, with the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected close to 200,000 people in and resulted in the death of more than 26,000, Juve are unlikely to make wholesale changes over the summer as the market settles.

Instead, their idea is to make a few signings but ensure that they are of the highest quality - and it is the midfield that will be the recipient of the bulk of these, with the belief being that this is the area in which they have been lacking this season.

The big goal remains Paul Pogba, who is ready to leave in the summer, and this is a possibility, particularly if a big offer for Miralem Pjanic, whose stock remains high among Europe’s leading clubs, arrives.

Juve, however, have not put the Bosnian on the transfer list and it would take a very large offer for them to consider a deal. Given that the summer transfer window is expected to be characterised by part-exchange deals, this seems unlikely.

’s Jorginho is a player who has been linked to the Bianconeri in recent weeks. He is a player who interests them due to his qualities as one of the best defensive specialists in Europe, and also because of the manner in which he played under head coach Maurizio Sarri when both were in together.

While this rumour remains popular, there has been no contact established between the Turin and London clubs. Indeed, Juve want to evaluate how strong they are already in that role with Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan, who played especially well during Juventus’ grudge match against , has given the impression that he has all the necessary skills to fill that area of the field. The champions have, therefore, given priority to filling other roles.

Also, there is always Sandro Tonali to whet Juventus’ appetites. He could be signed because of a combination of his age and potential to improve.

The Brescia man has been travelling towards a big leap forward in his career for some time and has ended up in the sights of the Old Lady, who are willing to be serious over a bid if a chance emerges.