How to follow Jordan at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

History has been made. For the first time, Jordan will compete on the world’s grandest stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026. After a sensational qualifying campaign that saw them finish as runners-up in the AFC Asian Cup and dominate their third-round group, the Chivalrous are ready to bring their golden generation to North America.
GOAL provides the ultimate guide on how to secure your match tickets, book the best flights from Amman, and find the perfect accommodation for Jordan’s historic World Cup journey.
What is Jordan’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?
Jordan faces a thrilling Group J schedule, featuring two matches in the San Francisco Bay Area and a massive finale against Lionel Messi's Argentina in Dallas.
|Date
|Fixture (local time)
|Venue
|Tickets
|Wednesday, June 17
|Austria vs Jordan (7 pm)
|Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)
|Tickets
|Tuesday, June 23
|Jordan vs Algeria (6 pm)
|Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)
|Tickets
|Sunday, June 28
|Jordan vs Argentina (8 pm)
|AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
|Tickets
How to get Jordan World Cup 2026 match tickets?
Securing tickets for Jordan's debut is the top priority for fans. While several initial sales phases (including the Visa Presale and Random Selection Draws) have concluded, there are still several ways to get into the stadium.
Last-Minute Sales Phase
If you missed the early lotteries, the Last-Minute Sales Phase is your final chance for official primary tickets.
This phase opened in April 2026 and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
Given the high demand for Group J, especially the clash against Argentina, these tickets are expected to sell out within minutes.
Secondary Marketplaces
The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
How to buy flights to see Jordan at the World Cup 2026?
Traveling from Jordan to the United States requires significant planning. To follow the team, you will primarily need to fly into San Francisco (SFO) or San Jose (SJC) for the first two games, and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) for the third.
- San Francisco Bay Area: Levi's Stadium is located in Santa Clara. Flying into San Jose International Airport (SJC) is the most convenient for the stadium, though San Francisco International (SFO) often offers more international connections.
- Dallas: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is one of the world's largest hubs and is only about 15 minutes from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Fans should use Skyscanner to compare prices across major carriers like Royal Jordanian, Qatar Airways, and Emirates, which frequently operate routes from Amman (AMM) to the US.
How much are World Cup 2026 flights?
Flight prices from Amman (AMM) will rise sharply as the June tournament dates approach. June and July are peak travel months, and with tens of thousands of international fans descending on the US, early booking is essential.
|Date
|Flying From
|Flying To
|Estimated Cost (USD)
|June 15
|Amman (AMM)
|San Francisco (SFO)
|$920
|June 15
|Amman (AMM)
|San Jose (SJC)
|$1,050
|June 26
|Amman (AMM)
|Dallas (DFW)
|$880
|June 26
|London (LHR)
|Dallas (DFW)
|$915
Where to stay for Jordan’s World Cup 2026 matches?
With Jordan playing in two distinct regions, you’ll need to secure accommodation in both Northern California and North Texas. You can use accommodation search sites like Booking.com for finding flexible, refundable options.
Santa Clara / San Jose (Games 1 & 2)
Since Jordan plays twice at Levi’s Stadium, it makes sense to base yourself in Santa Clara or San Jose. For those wanting a more iconic tourist stay, San Francisco is reachable via the Caltrain, though it adds significant travel time on match days.
Arlington / Dallas (Game 3)
For the clash against Argentina, you have two primary choices:
- Arlington: Stay within walking distance of the Entertainment District to be at the heart of the action.
- Dallas: Stay in Downtown Dallas or Uptown for the official FIFA Fan Festivals and vibrant nightlife.
Local Logistics:
While the United States and Canada are famously car-centric, host cities are pulling out all the stops for the World Cup by activating advanced public transportation networks. Here is everything you need to know to navigate like a local:
- Ride-Sharing Apps: Make sure you have the Lyft app downloaded and set up on your phone. It is one of the most reliable and popular ways to get around quickly, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation.
- Subway and Bus Networks: In major hubs like New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, the subway and bus systems are your best friends. They offer direct routes to the stadiums at a fraction of the cost of a private taxi, allowing you to bypass match-day traffic jams.
- Car Rentals: If you are planning to follow the Saudi team between neighboring host cities (such as the trek between Houston and Dallas), renting a car is a fantastic option. It offers your group the freedom to explore at your own pace and can be very cost-effective for families or groups of friends.
Key Turkey World Cup players to watch:
- Musa Al-Taamari: The star man playing in Europe. His pace and dribbling will be Jordan's primary threat on the break.
- Yazan Al-Naimat: A clinical finisher who has a knack for scoring vital goals in big tournaments.
- Ali Olwan: A versatile forward whose work rate is essential to Jordan's high-intensity style.