How to follow Jordan at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

GOAL provides the ultimate guide on how to secure your match tickets, book the best flights from Amman, and find the perfect accommodation for Jordan’s historic World Cup journey.

Jordan faces a thrilling Group J schedule, featuring two matches in the San Francisco Bay Area and a massive finale against Lionel Messi's Argentina in Dallas.

How to get Jordan World Cup 2026 match tickets?

Securing tickets for Jordan's debut is the top priority for fans. While several initial sales phases (including the Visa Presale and Random Selection Draws) have concluded, there are still several ways to get into the stadium.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you missed the early lotteries, the Last-Minute Sales Phase is your final chance for official primary tickets.

This phase opened in April 2026 and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Given the high demand for Group J, especially the clash against Argentina, these tickets are expected to sell out within minutes.

Secondary Marketplaces

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.