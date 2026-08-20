Johnny de Mol apologised on behalf of KIJK on Thursday evening for the major technical problems surrounding the livestream of FC Sion v Ajax, but his closing message left several viewers unimpressed. Despite the troubled start, the presenter called it a "successful evening for the viewer and for Ajax", even though paying viewers had missed much of the opening phase.

Supporters had to pay a one-off fee of €4.99 to watch the Conference League play-off via KIJK. But they could not see the build-up or the first quarter of an hour because the livestream showed a black screen, prompting countless complaints on social media.

Later, during the brief post-match analysis with analyst Richard Witschge, De Mol returned to the issue. "We’re going to wrap up. We would like to apologise once again for the start of the broadcast. Things went wrong for a moment there, it got off to a difficult start. Just like Ajax really, it got off to a difficult start," said the presenter with a wink.

He then signed off in a way that some viewers took badly. "In the end, it was still a goal fest with six goals. I think it was a successful evening for the viewer and for Ajax. Thanks for watching and perhaps until next time," said De Mol, without saying anything about possible compensation.

On X, several viewers made it clear they had little sympathy for that conclusion. "Money back, KIJK," writes Kevin van den Ende (Cavinsky), after which someone responds: "Indeed worthless, and then De Mol: ‘Sorry, but it was a goal fest.’"

Ron Michielsen was also clearly irritated by the presenter’s words. "Johnny signs off with: ‘... a successful evening for the viewer and for Ajax... And perhaps see you next time.’ What are you thinking with that grasping old man of yours?!", he writes on X.











