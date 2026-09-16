John Stegeman deeply impressed by one man at Ajax: 'He shows genius'

John Stegeman was full of praise for Julian Brandt, the Willem II manager told Voetbal International after the 5-1 defeat to Ajax.

Ajax and Willem II met on Tuesday evening at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Ajax led 2-0 shortly before half-time and stretched their advantage further after the break.

At 4-0, the visitors pulled one back, but Kasper Dolberg had the final say: the Dane made it 5-1.

After the game, Stegeman spoke to VI. Reporter Kalumn van Oudheusden asked the coach how you can prepare for players like Brandt.

"As well as possible, but from time to time he does show genius. And that is fine too. That is just the way it is. I think he is a very good player, and they have more of them," Stegeman concluded.

Stegeman then said Ajax deserved to win at the ArenA, but he was still frustrated by the chances his side missed. "You need a bit of luck, of course Ajax deserved to win, but we also let chances slip to hurt them, especially at the start."