Joey Veerman: ‘G-Star lied to me about full-page advert’

Joey Veerman has reflected in an interview with De Telegraaf on the G-Star advert that caused a stir last month. He insists he does not care in the slightest what people think of it.

Ronald Koeman, then Netherlands head coach, left Veerman out of the squad for the last World Cup. The coach said Veerman's character was 'different'.

The PSV midfielder appeared in a full-page G-Star advert a day before the Netherlands' first World Cup match against Japan (2-2), carrying the slogan 'Jeans with character'.

Veerman said that slogan had been misunderstood. "That is simply G-Star's slogan. It was a big misunderstanding, although I did get some nice reactions to it."

The Volendam native also said the advert went online on a different day from the one agreed. "They told me it would be placed three days after the match against Japan, and not a day before."

He added: "That was very cleverly done by them. People could now take it as a dig, but I did think it was a good joke. Besides, I do not care at all what people think of it."