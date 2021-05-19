Joel Glazer set to meet with Man Utd fans after protests

A date has been set after he agreed last month to start communicating with fans following the failed European Super League proposals

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer will meet with fans for the first time in a bid to cooperate after recent protests.

Supporters have stepped up their campaigning against the Glazer family in the last month following their involvement in the botched attempted to launch the European Super League.

The ESL proposals were the final straw for fans who have been unhappy with the way the club has been run since the Glazers took over in 2005 and, for the first time, Joel Glazer is meeting with fans to try and improve the relationship.

What is happening?

Joel Glazer will virtually attend the Fans’ Forum meeting on Friday, June 4. The meetings are attended by a select group of fans and senior members of Manchester United staff every quarter to discuss club matters and issues.

Joel Glazer and his family members have never previously attended one of the meetings but he responded to an open letter to the group last month and promised more open lines of communication.

What has he said?

In a statement Joel Glazer said: “I'm looking forward to the meeting with the Fans' Forum to hear their views and be part of a constructive discussion. I firmly believe that this can open a new era of positive dialogue and cooperation between the club and the fans."

What next?

Fans are continuing to protest against the Glazer ownership and the majority of the 10,000 allowed into Old Trafford for the game against Fulham on Tuesday night were wearing gold and green scarves and holding Glazer protest placards.

Supporters staged two large protests outside the ground while games were still being held behind closed doors and they have now pledged to boycott all of the club’s sponsors in the hope that it will encourage the family to sell up.

Goal has learned they have no plans to do that at present.

