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Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp is poised for a return to the Eredivisie

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Go Ahead Eagles

Go Ahead Eagles are pushing hard to sign Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp, Voetbal International reported on Sunday afternoon. According to VI, the deal could be wrapped up quickly.

Ritmeester van de Kamp is under contract at Almere City, who loaned him to Telstar last season. The midfielder wants to return to the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, as he said on football podcast VERSUZ before the summer.

Transfermarkt currently values the midfielder, who is still under contract in Almere until mid-2027, at €1.5 million.

It is not yet clear how much the club from Deventer will bid for Ritmeester van de Kamp. VI do add that Sparta are also keeping tabs on the situation.

At De Adelaarshorst, Ritmeester van de Kamp sits top of the list. Joseph Oosting is a big admirer of the player, who scored seven goals for Telstar in the Eredivisie last season.

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Go Ahead Eagles see Ritmeester van de Kamp as the ideal replacement for Calvin Twigt, who is on the verge of joining Willem II.

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