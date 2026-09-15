Joan García breaks his silence over his sensitive move to Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has broken his silence on his move from Espanyol to their Catalan rivals, a deal that sparked widespread controversy among fans of his former club. More than a year on, the repercussions are still being felt.

Relations between the goalkeeper and part of the Espanyol fanbase turned toxic. Hostile chants greeted him during his former club's match against Sevilla, when a group of supporters sang against him before kick-off, an incident La Liga documented in an official report.

Speaking to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Joan Garcia went through the details of his switch to Barcelona. It began like many transfers, he explained, amid rumours and conflicting news, before it became official interest from the Catalan club.

The goalkeeper said: "There was a mix of emotions, because it always happens, there are rumours, a lot of press, and many people following the matter, and a lot of news spreads, some of it true and some of it not."

He added: "But when they seriously tell you that they want to sign you, and that they are ready to make a good offer for you, you start to take it in, and you talk about it a lot with the people close to you and your family, and you think about what would be best for you and for them too, and then you make the best decision."

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Sensitive as the move was for Espanyol fans, Joan Garcia insisted the decision was an easy one. He is completely convinced by the step he took.

The Barcelona goalkeeper continued: "It was not difficult and I believe I made the right decision."

His words come with anger still simmering among a section of Espanyol fans, who saw the move to Barcelona as a betrayal given the historic rivalry between the two clubs in Catalonia.

On the pitch, Joan Garcia has made a flying start with Barcelona. He nailed down a regular spot in Hansi Flick's side from day one, and his performances have gone a long way to quieting the noise around his transfer.

Twenty-one clean sheets tell part of the story. His save success rate reached 82%, and he has already won the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles with Barcelona on top of appearing at the World Cup.

Those displays earned him a nomination for the best goalkeeper award at the Ballon d'Or. For Joan Garcia, the move to Barcelona was never just a controversial step. It is a decision already bearing fruit on the pitch.

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