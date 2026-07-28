How to buy Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny tour tickets: Dubai Dates, ticket prices, venue & more

One of the sharpest tongues in comedy is heading back to Dubai. Jimmy Carr brings his stand-up show Laughs Funny to Dubai Opera, with two performances added on the night due to demand, giving comedy fans a rare double chance to catch him live in the same city.

Carr has spent over two decades building a reputation as one of the UK's most recognisable comedians, known for his rapid-fire delivery, dark humour and unmistakable deadpan laugh. His previous Dubai shows have a track record of selling out fast, including a run in 2020 where two dates sold out within 24 hours, so this return is already generating serious buzz.

GOAL has all the details you need on dates, pricing and how to buy, so you can lock in your seat before the best-priced tickets are gone.

When is Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny?

Date & Time Events Location Tickets Saturday 29 August 2026, 6:30 PM Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny (Show 1) Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai Tickets Saturday 29 August 2026, 9:30 PM Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny (Show 2) Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai Tickets

A second show was added on the same night after strong early demand, so fans have a choice between an earlier 6:30 PM slot or a later 9:30 PM performance. Given Carr's history of selling out Dubai shows within days, booking ahead of time is strongly recommended for either slot.

Where to buy Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny tickets?

Tickets for Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny are available through the official Dubai Opera website and Platinumlist, the authorised ticketing partner for the show. Buying directly through an official channel guarantees your tickets are valid for entry and protects you from the risks that come with resale sites.

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and with two shows scheduled on the same night, fans have some flexibility in choosing the time that suits them best.

How much are Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny tickets?

Tickets to see Jimmy Carr at Dubai Opera start from AED 250, putting this comedy night within easy reach for fans wanting to catch one of the UK's biggest stand-up names live. As one of Dubai's most prestigious venues, Dubai Opera pricing typically scales up through several tiers depending on seat location and view of the stage.

Here's a general breakdown of what to expect from the pricing structure:

Entry-level tickets: from AED 250, ideal for fans who want to experience the show at the most accessible price point

Mid-tier seating: priced higher for improved sightlines and a more central view of the stage

Premium seating: the highest tiers, offering the best views in the house for the full Dubai Opera experience

As with most in-demand stand-up shows, the lower-priced tickets tend to be the first to sell out, particularly given Carr's track record in the city. Booking early through the official Platinumlist link gives you the best shot at securing a seat at the lowest available price.

How can I get Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny tickets?

Buying tickets to Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny is a simple process. Here's how to do it:

Head to the official Platinumlist Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny event page. Choose which of the two shows you'd like to attend, 6:30 PM or 9:30 PM. Select your preferred ticket category based on budget and seating preference, starting from AED 250. Complete your booking using your preferred payment method at checkout. Keep an eye on your inbox for your e-ticket confirmation ahead of the show.

Given Jimmy Carr's history of selling out Dubai performances within days of tickets going live, fans are strongly encouraged to book as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Everything you need to know about Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera is one of the city's most prestigious entertainment venues, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Since opening, it has hosted a wide range of world-class performances, from opera and ballet to major comedy and music acts, making it one of the region's premier destinations for live entertainment.

The venue enforces a smart dress code, and guests are advised to avoid overly casual or provocative attire such as shorts or flip-flops to comply with venue standards. Latecomers should also be aware that admission to the auditorium will not be permitted once the performance has begun, so arriving in good time before your chosen show slot is essential.

Located in Downtown Dubai, the venue is easily combined with a wider night out, sitting close to some of the city's best dining and lifestyle spots. Given the scale of demand expected for this show, and the strict latecomer policy, fans are advised to plan their journey and arrival time carefully.

With a fast-selling track record in Dubai, two shows added on the same night, and tickets starting from an accessible AED 250, Jimmy Carr's Laughs Funny is shaping up to be one of the standout comedy nights on Dubai's 2026 calendar. Secure your seat through the official Platinumlist page before the best-value tickets are gone.