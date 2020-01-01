Jimenez to Man Utd comments from Martino are no distraction for Wolves boss Nuno

The manager responded to a claim from the Mexico boss that the striker would be a perfect fit at Old Trafford

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he is not concerned by boss Gerardo Martino's recent claims that Raul Jimenez should be a target for Manchester United.

Jimenez has grown into a star with Wolves since joining the club from in 2018.

The Mexico international scored 17 goals in his debut season, making his initial season-long loan move permanent in the process.

This season, Jimenez has scored 24 goals in all competitions to push Wolves into sixth in the Premier League as well as the last 16 of the .

The 29-year-old striker has earned links to big clubs as a result of his goalscoring exploits, with Man Utd and among those rumoured to be interested.

Martino said that a move to Old Trafford would be best for the striker, given the club's need for a pure No. 9.

But Nuno says he isn't too worried about any move for the club's star striker, insisting that the focus remains on pushing forward to complete the Premier League season.

"It's not an issue for us, we have a competition and a game to play," Nuno said.

"We have a lot of things in front of us. It's not the moment to think about anything else. I'm sure Raul is totally, 100 per cent focused on what he has to do at Wolves.

"They are things which you can't control, it's up to you to decide if you pay attention or not. I admire Tata [Martino], he is a big manager, and honestly, it doesn't distract us."

Wolves most recently fell in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, snapping a run of three consecutive victories to begin the Premier League's restart.

Jimenez has scored two of Wolves' four goals since the competition kicked off again while also netting 33 percent of the club's Premier League goals throughout the campaign.

Up next for Wolves is a clash with at Bramall Lane on Wednesday before then hosting on Sunday at Molineux.

Wolves currently sit three points behind fifth-place and six points behind fourth-place in the race for spots.