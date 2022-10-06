Jesus vs Nketiah: Arsenal striker makes selection claim as Brazilian rival blocks his path

Eddie Nketiah insists it is not a case of him versus Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, with it possible for the pair to be named in the same starting XI.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners invested £45 million ($51m) in another proven goalscorer over the summer, with Brazil international Jesus lured away from Premier League champions Manchester City. That deal was done on the back of Nketiah agreeing to sign a new contract at Emirates Stadium, with the 23-year-old frontman proving to be the odd one out during a productive start to the 2022-23 campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nketiah has discussed competing with five-goal Jesus for game time: "He’s a great player. He’s good to play alongside and watch. He’s had a really good start and he’s a great guy off the pitch so I’m really happy for him. I don’t really see it as me versus him, it’s about whatever’s best for the team.

"There will be times when we play together. We’ve shown that we can play together. The times we played in pre-season and I played with him, we showed that we can combine. We’re both fluid strikers that like to move around. He’s had a good start and hopefully, it continues for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After seeing just 97 minutes of Premier League football this season, Nketiah admits to being frustrated but insists he will continue to fight for opportunities. He added: “My aim is to be starting and helping the team, but I respect the coach’s decision. It’s down to me to keep working hard and putting in the performances. It’s a long season and we’re only a month in. There will be a lot of opportunities for me to play, whether that be in Europe or in the league, and I’ll be ready whenever I’m called upon.”

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? Arsenal, who have taken seven wins from eight games to sit top of the early Premier League table, will be back in action on Thursday when facing Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stage.