Jesus open to wing role at Man City despite having to battle more than just Aguero

Pep Guardiola started both his senior strikers in the Carabao Cup and the Brazil international is up for the fight in earning a regular starting berth

Gabriel Jesus knows his fight for a starting place at is not going to get any easier just because he gets to play alongside Sergio Aguero.

The international is normally in a straight fight with Aguero for the single striker position available in Pep Guardiola’s side.

But against in the on Tuesday both players started, with Jesus shifted out to the wing - a position he has played in for Brazil and former club Palmeiras.

The 22-year-old enjoys playing in the role but insists it is just as big a fight to try to take on Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane for a wide position.

“It’s City you know! The competition is very high,” Jesus said. “City has good players, an amazing team, so whoever is playing is going to do good work.

“I like this position but I am always going to respect the manager’s decision.

“Since the Copa America, I’ve played right winger [for Brazil]. I like it. I started there in this position for Brazil and my old club. And after I played as a striker.

“Of course I like to play both positions and I think it’s very important that you can play more than one.”

Aguero, who scored twice against the Saints, has 12 goals already in all competitions this season and needs just four more in the Premier League to overtake Thierry Henry as the most prolific foreign striker of all time.

The Argentine is also City’s greatest goalscorer with 243 goals from just 350 matches.

And Jesus says he can only learn from one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history and try to follow his example.

Article continues below

“It’s difficult to describe Sergio. Sergio is the top scorer for the club and every game he shows us why he’s the top scorer,” he added.

“Of course I have to learn from him, he’s a legend. He scores in every game. I won’t score every game. I think we’re different, me and Sergio.

“I am 22 and I have to improve my football - my qualities, my finishing - I have to do it and I have to learn from Sergio.”