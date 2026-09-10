Jesus: I fulfilled my dream with Barcelona quickly

Gabriel Jesus has settled quickly into life at Barcelona. The Brazilian striker marked his second appearance with a goal against Feyenoord on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League.

Introduced as a second-half substitute, Jesus found the net to cap the Blaugrana's emphatic 5-1 win over Feyenoord.

Jesus said in comments after the match: "It's the same feeling I had when I scored my first professional goal, but it's a different feeling. My first goal at a packed Camp Nou, a dream I have always had, and it came true for me in my second match on the pitch."

The strike drew Jesus level with fellow Barcelona legend Rivaldo, making him the fifth-highest Brazilian scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he reflected on the milestone: "Rivaldo is an exceptional player, an idol of this club, and someone I have always admired on the pitch."

He continued: "It is a real pleasure to share this list with great names in our history, with this number of geniuses and stars that only Brazil can produce, each in his own era and period playing in the UEFA Champions League."

The competition has been a stumbling block in his career. He has reached the final twice and lost both, the most recent last year with Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain, the first with Manchester City in 2021, when they fell to Chelsea.

Jesus remains hopeful of putting that right. "I really enjoy playing in this competition," he said. "I was very close to the title last year, and I hope this season will be different."

Jesus joined Barcelona from Arsenal in the final hours of last summer's transfer window.

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