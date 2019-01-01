‘Jesus can match Aguero's goal return’ – Man City ‘blessed’ in striker stakes, says Goater

The Blues legend believes two South American frontmen will push each other to even greater heights in 2019-20, with both expected to deliver

Gabriel Jesus is capable of matching the goal return of Sergio Aguero at , says Shaun Goater, with the Blues “blessed” to have two prolific strikers on their books.

Two South American stars are the men Pep Guardiola turns to for inspiration in the final third.

Plenty has been provided by proven international performers from and .

Aguero has remained the go-to man for City, with the club’s all-time leading scorer showing no sign of slowing down at 31 years of age.

Jesus is eight years younger than his iconic team-mate and one for the future as much as the present, but has also shown that he can be a leading man for a team chasing down more major honours.

City legend Goater is expecting big things from the 22-year-old in 2019-20, telling the club’s official website: “I think that Gabriel will have a huge part to play this season.

“He won the Copa America with Brazil, scoring some vital goals and since the start of the season, he has looked really sharp and at it.

“Gabriel has scored some vital goals for Brazil and for City and I think there’s a belief not only in himself but with the supporters and also with Pep.

“I think there was a period last season where he maybe lost a bit of belief for a number of games, but that belief has come back in him.

“I really think we could see him playing a huge part and I think he will really be pushing Sergio this season when it comes to goals.

“That will be what Pep is looking for – for the guys to be pushing each other and I think we’ll get that this season.

“Gab handled all that pressure in Brazil. If we put a neutral hat on, what’s more pressure than playing for ? You’d probably say Brazil.

“So, his confidence is right up there. He has started great and I think he’ll just carry on from there.”

Goater added on Jesus, who has recorded 46 goals in 102 appearances for City: “Gabriel wants to prove a point, and as a striker knowing what the challenges are and competing against Sergio, he knows the standards and I’m sure he will be able to deliver.

“There will be a lot of games this season so it’s important for the guys that when they play, they know they have to score as those are the standards they have set themselves and what’s required for the team

“I think we have got two absolute quality strikers. We have a Brazilian striker that leads for Brazil and an Argentine striker that is Argentina's spearhead.

“We are blessed to have these quality players and to have the best manager in charge of them.

“These two players play for two of the biggest countries in the world and handle that pressure.

“They will see each other in training and know each other’s qualities and the reality is they are both going to push each other and that’s great for them and the team.

“That just drives up the standards and with the two of them I think we are in for a heck of a season.”