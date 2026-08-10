Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Arsenal FC v Borussia Dortmund - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Jesus agrees to move to the Italian league

Transfers
G. Jesus
Serie A
Premier League
Arsenal
SSC Napoli
Italy
England

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, the Arsenal striker, has agreed to the idea of moving to the Italian league.

Football Italia report that Jesus has no objection to playing for Napoli this summer, with his Arsenal contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

According to "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Napoli want to sell Romelu Lukaku, along with either Lucca or Lang, before tabling an official bid to Arsenal for Jesus.

Any deal for Jesus hinges on Lukaku's future. The Belgian has already reached an agreement with Fenerbahce.

A sizeable gap remains over his valuation. Napoli look ready to trim the 12 million euros they first demanded, provided the offer lands somewhere between 7 and 8 million, bonuses included.

Club Friendlies
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Como crest
Como
COM
Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP

Fenerbahce, notably, are also said to be keen on Jesus. Selling Lukaku to the Turkish club would therefore hand Napoli a double benefit.

Jesus himself is thrilled by the prospect of a move to Italy and has put the Italian league at the very top of his wishlist.

The first contacts with Napoli go back to early last June. They amounted to a preliminary enquiry, a way of letting the player know he would be their main target once the necessary sales went through.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google