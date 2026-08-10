Jesus agrees to move to the Italian league

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, the Arsenal striker, has agreed to the idea of moving to the Italian league.

Football Italia report that Jesus has no objection to playing for Napoli this summer, with his Arsenal contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

According to "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Napoli want to sell Romelu Lukaku, along with either Lucca or Lang, before tabling an official bid to Arsenal for Jesus.

Any deal for Jesus hinges on Lukaku's future. The Belgian has already reached an agreement with Fenerbahce.

A sizeable gap remains over his valuation. Napoli look ready to trim the 12 million euros they first demanded, provided the offer lands somewhere between 7 and 8 million, bonuses included.

Fenerbahce, notably, are also said to be keen on Jesus. Selling Lukaku to the Turkish club would therefore hand Napoli a double benefit.

Jesus himself is thrilled by the prospect of a move to Italy and has put the Italian league at the very top of his wishlist.

The first contacts with Napoli go back to early last June. They amounted to a preliminary enquiry, a way of letting the player know he would be their main target once the necessary sales went through.