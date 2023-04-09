Jesse Marsch WITHDRAWS from Leicester City talks due to relegation concerns

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has reportedly withdrawn from negotiations with Leicester City over replacing Brendan Rodgers at the helm.

Leicester looking for Rodgers replacement

Almost had agreement in place with Marsch

American pulls out of talks

WHAT HAPPENED? The American coach, who was sacked by Leeds after one year in the hot seat in February, emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant post at Leicester over the weekend. The Foxes parted ways with Rodgers last week and subsequently saw an approach for ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter turned down before turning their attention to Marsch. The Telegraph reports that Leicester were close to reaching an agreement with Marsch that would have seen him step into the dugout, but he pulled out of talks on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that Marsch was apprehensive about potentially managing in the Championship next season, having watched Leicester's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend. He feels that the club would need a different kind of coach for life in English football's second tier if they fail to beat the drop. The 49-year-old also had reservations over whether his approach to identifying transfer targets would fit with Leicester's needs next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former Leicester boss Martin O'Neill and Rafa Benitez have also been linked with the job. The Foxes are sitting 19th in the Premier League standings and three points from safety with just eight games left to play.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LEICESTER? As it stands, caretaker manager Adam Sandler will be back on the touchline when Leicester take in a trip to title-chasing Manchester City on April 15.