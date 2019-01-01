Javi Gracia leaves Watford four games into Premier League season

The Spaniard is now out of work after picking up just one point out of a possible 12 at the start of the new campaign

confirmed the departure of manager Javi Gracia on Saturday after just four games of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Spaniard had endured a torrid start to the current campaign, having guided Watford to a respectable 11th in 2018-19.

The Hornets have picked up just a solitary point so far, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle after suffering consecutive defeats at the hands of , and West Ham.

And with the club sitting rock-bottom of the league, they have decided to make Gracia the first managerial casualty of the season in 's top flight.

"Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia," the club signalled on their official website .



"Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: “Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.”



"Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.



"Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road."

Gracia has enjoyed a well-travelled coaching career, with spells in Greece and as well as time at the helm of numerous clubs in his native , including the likes of Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.

He moved to Vicarage Road in January 2018, taking over from Marco Silva, and helped keep the Hornets out of relegation trouble before steering them to mid-table the following season.

With club football currently on hiatus due to the international break, Watford now have one week to begin the search for Gracia's successor before resuming Premier League activity.

Their next match is a daunting clash with Arsenal at Vicarage Road, on September 15.