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Neil Bennett

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
Japan
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Japan in the World Cup.

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Japanese server and stream the action live. All of Japan's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster NHK.

Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Express

🌎 Country

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer | ITVX |

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Japan?

In Japan, the broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster, major commercial television networks (via the Japan Consortium), and digital streaming platforms.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

  • NHK: As the national public broadcaster, NHK will broadcast all of Japan's matches live across its terrestrial and satellite channels (including BS Premium 4K). You can also stream their coverage for free using the NHK+ app.
  • Nippon TV (NTV): Will provide terrestrial coverage for a select package of matches, which includes Japan's second group stage match against Tunisia.
  • Fuji TV: Will also broadcast a slate of matches, including coverage of the first round of the knockout stages.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

  • DAZN Japan: For comprehensive premium digital coverage, DAZN will be streaming tournament matches live, serving as a primary hub for those who want to watch games outside of the free-to-air broadcasts.
  • Abema: The popular digital streaming service will also be providing live coverage and match streaming options for fans in Japan.
Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Express

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