Japan
Wonderful Japan fans help Qatar workers pick up stadium trash after thrilling World Cup win vs Germany
Dan Bernstein
16:42 GMT 23/11/2022
- Japan defeated Germany with two late goals
- Debris left all over stadium
- Fans stayed late to help workers clean
WHAT HAPPENED? In a sweet, thoughtful moment from Japan supporters, they made life easier for stadium staff who are extremely busy over the next month. Kindness is free, and they showed the power of simply being good people!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This isn't the first time Japan fans have done their part to help out stadium workers. They have been pictured doing similar good deeds at past World Cups, setting a positive example for others.
WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN? They will look to continue their bright start to the tournament on Sunday against Costa Rica.
