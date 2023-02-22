Jamie Carragher claims he could replace Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool defence following Real Madrid horror show

Jamie Carragher claimed he could play in Liverpool's backline ahead of Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman's nightmare display against Real Madrid.

Liverpool went down to Real Madrid

Individual defensive errors did not help the cause

Carragher picked on Van Dijk & Joe Gomez after the loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool saw their 2-0 lead evaporate into thin air before the half-time break with Vinicius Junior scoring a sublime first goal and then making Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker pay for a horrible defensive mistake to double his account. Eder Militao left his marker during a set-piece to score Madrid's third before Karim Benzema added two more goals to give the visitors a huge 5-2 aggregate advantage to protect in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie. Carragher was scathing in his assessment of Liverpool's defence after the game and singled out Van Dijk while referencing a dig aimed towards him by the Dutchman last year.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s not acceptable watching this season,” the Liverpool legend told CBS Sports.

"We keep looking for reasons and excuses, but no, it’s nowhere near good enough. What makes me laugh, I’m not that bothered but Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn’t get in that back four about two months ago – I think I’d take his place at the moment!

"Some of the players there…Joe Gomez tonight, we’ve all had bad nights as players and maybe I shouldn’t kick someone when they’re down because I’m sure he’ll feel terrible. But we keep talking about midfield players Liverpool need – and that’s right – I think Liverpool need defenders as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool went into the match on the back of successive wins against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League, which filled the Anfield faithful with optimism before taking on Carlo Ancelotti's men. However, Carragher insists he wasn't convinced the Reds had turned a corner, as he added: "This Liverpool defence now, who we’ve been told for years have got some of the best players in the world, can’t cope. For years they’ve had a front six in front of them who’ve probably worked harder and smarter than any other team in world football. Now that’s gone it’s completely fallen apart."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp will rally his troops once again on Saturday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.