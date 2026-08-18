Jamal Musiala unwell again during Bayern Munich friendly

Jamal Musiala felt unwell again on Tuesday during a Bayern Munich match. It happened shortly after the midfielder came on in the 2-4 friendly win over Heidenheim.

Musiala came on after an hour on Tuesday. Four minutes later, the playmaker went to ground and players from both clubs formed a circle around him. Medics quickly attended to Musiala, who was able to leave the pitch under his own steam after treatment.

The Germany international also felt unwell on Saturday. That came shortly after he came on in the closing stages of the friendly against RB Leipzig. Musiala sat down on the ground and needed help from several emergency responders.

Concern was high on Saturday, including from team-mate Ismael Saibari. Musiala eventually left the pitch without assistance, much to the relief of everyone at Bayern.

Sporting director Max Eberl gave an update on Musiala after the meeting with RB Leipzig. ''He is doing well now. And that is the most important thing. Beyond that, we cannot say too much about it yet,'' he told Sport1.

Musiala has yet to respond to feeling unwell in two straight friendlies. Bayern face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the match for the German Super Cup.