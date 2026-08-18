Vincent Kompany sent Musiala on in Heidenheim in the 61st minute for new signing Isamel Saibari. Just six minutes later, the 23-year-old attacking player went to ground in midfield, the scene resembled the incident in the Leipzig game. Team-mates Jonathan Tah and Harry Kane rushed over straight away, and within moments players from both sides had formed a circle around him as emergency doctors sprinted onto the pitch.

Following a brief pause in treatment, Musiala got back to his feet and, supported by a member of staff, staggered somewhat disorientated towards the touchline. After a few metres, he turned back and then disappeared down the tunnel on the opposite side. The fans chanted his name throughout. When the stadium announcer confirmed he was being replaced by Cassiano Kiala, applause rang around the Voith-Arena.

Speaking in the mixed zone straight after the final whistle, board member for sport Max Eberl said when asked about Musiala's condition: "Jamal will comment on it himself in the foreseeable future. We knew and know what is going on." And how is he right now? "He is in the dressing room, getting changed, having a shower."

FC Bayern's 4-2 win becomes a side issue

Musiala had already collapsed late in Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig (3-1) after suffering a spell of weakness. He reportedly then complained of dizziness, circulation problems and the temperatures of more than 30 degrees. He missed the team presentation at the Campus on Monday and instead completed an individual session. "The most important thing is that he is doing well. Nothing can be said about anything else," Eberl said at the time.

His involvement against Heidenheim still came as a surprise. The temperature can hardly have played a part this time, with it only around 18 degrees in Heidenheim on Tuesday evening. Asked why Musiala had played again so soon after the first collapse, Eberl replied only: "Jamal will comment."

Bayern Munich's 4-2 friendly win ultimately became a side issue. Felipe Chavez, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Luis Diaz and new signing Nathaniel Brown scored Bayern Munich's goals. On Saturday, Bayern Munich travel to Borussia Dortmund for the Super Cup.

More than a year ago, Musiala broke his fibula at the Club World Cup and suffered serious damage to his ankle joint. He made his comeback in January but has not yet returned to his former strength since then. Immediately after his disappointing World Cup, he had a metal plate removed from his left foot.