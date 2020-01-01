Iwobi axed from Everton squad for Salford City tie

The Nigeria international has failed to make the Toffees’ 18-man squad for their meeting with the Lions on Wednesday

midfielder Alex Iwobi has not made the squad for their clash with Salford City on Wednesday night.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed his starting XI and substitutes ahead of the encounter with the League Two side, with no place for the international.

There was also no place for the former Arsenal man as the Goodison Park giants silenced Hotspur 1-0 in their opening Premier League campaign, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin deciding the tie with his 55th-minute effort.

Iwobi’s absence against Salford comes as a surprise considering the lack of options in midfield for a midweek cup game.

paid a staggering £34 million to sign the Super Eagles star from the Emirates Stadium last season, but the 24-year-old struggled to justify his price tag last season.

Despite showing moments of quality, he was only able to muster two goals and one assist in the 2019-20 season.

With Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez all coming on board, Iwobi has to fight to prove he deserves a place at Everton.