How to buy Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Demand for Ivory Coast tickets is skyrocketing as fans from Abidjan to New York scramble to witness this golden generation.

After their historic success at the Africa Cup of Nations, the momentum behind this squad is at an all-time high. Les Éléphants are expected to be one of the must-watch teams of the 2026 tournament across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

GOAL has gathered all the essential information regarding World Cup 2026 ticket prices, sales phases, and the most reliable ways to secure your seat right now.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

This historic edition spans 16 host cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking the first time the tournament has been hosted by three nations simultaneously.

With the expansion to 48 teams, the tournament will feature a record-breaking 104 matches played over 34 days. The scale of the event is unprecedented, offering more opportunities than ever for fans to catch live action across North America.

What are the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Ivory Coast's World Cup 2026 group schedule? Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 15, 2026 Ivory Coast vs. Group Opponent A Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets June 21, 2026 Ivory Coast vs. Group Opponent B Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets June 26, 2026 Ivory Coast vs. Group Opponent C MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets What to expect from Ivory Coast in the World Cup 2026?

With stars like Franck Kessié controlling the midfield and the pace of Simon Adingra on the wings, they are a nightmare for any defense. During the qualifying rounds, the team showed incredible resilience. Aside from their technical prowess, the mental strength gained from winning the AFCON on home soil has transformed this squad. Expectations are higher than ever. Many pundits believe this is the African nation most likely to replicate, or even surpass, Morocco's historic semi-final run in 2022. With a massive Ivorian diaspora in the United States, every match will feel like a home game for the orange-clad heroes.

How to buy Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets? Securing tickets for the Ivory Coast involves navigating several official FIFA sales phases. Because of the limited supply and massive global interest, it is vital to understand the timeline. Random Selection Draw Following the completion of the final tournament draw, FIFA opens a Random Selection Draw. From December 2025 through January 2026, fans could apply for tickets to specific Ivory Coast matches. In this phase, it doesn't matter when you apply - all applications are pooled together, and winners are selected at random. Last-Minute Sales Phase Starting in the Spring of 2026, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. This is a high-pressure phase where tickets can disappear within seconds. If you are looking for the cheapest tickets, typically Category 4, this is the time to be glued to your screen. Secondary Marketplaces If you miss out on the official FIFA draws, do not lose hope. Secondary marketplaces like StubHub are the go-to destination for fans looking to secure seats after the primary windows close. These platforms offer a fan-to-fan resale environment. While prices can fluctuate based on the importance of the match, it remains one of the most reliable ways to find tickets for high-demand fixtures, such as an Ivory Coast opener or a crucial final group game.

Ivory Coast World Cup tickets Book tickets Where to buy Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets? The primary source for all tickets is the official FIFA ticketing portal. You must register for a FIFA ID to participate in any official draws. This portal is the only way to get tickets at face value. For those who want guaranteed entry without waiting for a draw, secondary sites like StubHub provide a platform to browse available seats across all venues. When using secondary markets, ensure you are using a reputable site that offers buyer protection to ensure your tickets are authentic and will be delivered on time for the match.

Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost? FIFA categorizes seats into four price tiers to ensure accessibility for different budgets. Category 4 is exclusively reserved for residents of the host nations, while Categories 1, 2, and 3 are available for international fans. For Ivory Coast matches, you can expect the following estimated price ranges: Tournament Stage Estimated Price Range (USD) Group Stage (General) $60 - $620 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875 The cheapest tickets for the group stage typically start at approximately $60 USD for Category 3 seats. Prices on secondary markets like StubHub will vary based on demand and the opponent Ivory Coast is facing.

How to get Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets For fans looking for a luxury experience, hospitality packages offer premium seating, gourmet food, and exclusive lounge access. These are perfect for corporate groups or fans who want to watch the game in total comfort. Single Match: Prices start at $1,400 USD . This includes a ticket to one Ivory Coast match with access to the FIFA Pavilion or Club lounges.

Prices start at . This includes a ticket to one Ivory Coast match with access to the FIFA Pavilion or Club lounges. Follow My Team: This package allows you to follow Ivory Coast through all three group-stage matches. Starting at $6,750 USD , it guarantees you a spot regardless of the city the team plays in.

This package allows you to follow Ivory Coast through all three group-stage matches. Starting at , it guarantees you a spot regardless of the city the team plays in. Private Suites: For the ultimate experience, private suites are available at venues like MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium, offering the highest level of privacy and service.