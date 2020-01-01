'It's quite scary' - Watford defender Mariappa reveals he's tested positive for Covid-19

The 33-year-old has said he had no symptoms prior to the test result as the Premier League aims for a return next month

defender Adrian Mariappa has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

After a large round of testing, the Premier League said on Tuesday that there were six players and staff from three teams has tested positive for Covid-19.

The identities of the positive tests were kept hidden but later confirmed that assistant manager Ian Woan had tested positive, with the club saying he is "asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home."

Watford then announced that three people at the club had tested positive – one player and two staff members.

Mariappa has now revealed that he is the player who has tested positive, saying that he has not experienced any symptoms of Covid-19.

"It's quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus," Mariappa told The Telegraph.

"If it wasn't for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I'd never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That's obviously quite a strange thought."

Though the 33-year-old said he's feeling as "fit as ever," he is concerned for the safety of his partner and his three children at home.

"I live with three of my children, who are five, nine and 11, and my partner and, obviously, now I'm a bit worried about them," Mariappa said.

"They are all fine and are not showing any symptoms, but you can't help but think about it and keep your distance once you know you've tested positive."

As the Premier League aims to return to the pitch in mid-June, it has allowed training to resume in small groups this week.

Not every player is feeling comfortable with returning to training, however, as Mariappa's team-mate Troy Deeney said that he won't be back this week due to concerns over the health of his young son.

"We're due back in this week. I've said I'm not going in," Deeney told the Talk the Talk show on YouTube.

"My son is five months and he's had breathing difficulties. I don't want to come home to put him in more danger. You've got to drive in in your own kit, you can't have showers, then you've got to drive back home in the same dirty kit you've got.

"While we are getting tested and while we are going to be in a very safe environment, it only takes one person to get infected within the group. I don't want to be bringing that home."